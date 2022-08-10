 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PSP Projects Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 348.08 crore, up 9.68% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 11:02 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PSP Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 348.08 crore in June 2022 up 9.68% from Rs. 317.36 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.04 crore in June 2022 up 16.58% from Rs. 24.91 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.45 crore in June 2022 up 24.53% from Rs. 42.92 crore in June 2021.

PSP Projects EPS has increased to Rs. 8.07 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.92 in June 2021.

PSP Projects shares closed at 636.25 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.13% returns over the last 6 months and 42.12% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 348.08 554.65 317.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 348.08 554.65 317.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 104.45 136.58 103.04
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.74 6.53 -4.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.79 25.25 15.19
Depreciation 8.72 10.22 5.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 174.71 297.95 163.73
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.15 78.13 33.97
Other Income 5.58 4.73 3.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.73 82.85 37.50
Interest 5.59 9.46 3.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 39.14 73.39 34.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 39.14 73.39 34.05
Tax 10.11 18.56 9.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 29.03 54.83 24.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 29.03 54.83 24.81
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.01 0.39 0.10
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 29.04 55.22 24.91
Equity Share Capital 36.00 36.00 36.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.07 15.34 6.92
Diluted EPS 8.07 15.34 6.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.07 15.34 6.92
Diluted EPS 8.07 15.34 6.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #PSP Projects #Results
first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:44 am
