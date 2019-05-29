PSL Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 16.06 crore, down 16.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.06 crore in March 2019 down 16.92% from Rs. 19.33 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.80 crore in March 2019 up 52.53% from Rs. 48.03 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2019 up 109.79% from Rs. 13.89 crore in March 2018.

PSL shares closed at 0.90 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -41.94% returns over the last 6 months and -68.42% over the last 12 months.