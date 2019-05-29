PSL Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 16.06 crore, down 16.92% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PSL are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.06 crore in March 2019 down 16.92% from Rs. 19.33 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.80 crore in March 2019 up 52.53% from Rs. 48.03 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2019 up 109.79% from Rs. 13.89 crore in March 2018.
PSL shares closed at 0.90 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -41.94% returns over the last 6 months and -68.42% over the last 12 months.
|
|PSL
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.06
|28.60
|19.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.06
|28.60
|19.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.78
|8.01
|-6.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-7.58
|9.51
|0.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.31
|9.21
|8.05
|Depreciation
|24.16
|24.16
|27.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.89
|7.44
|31.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-26.50
|-29.73
|-42.02
|Other Income
|3.70
|4.18
|0.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.80
|-25.55
|-41.85
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-22.80
|-25.55
|-41.98
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-22.80
|-25.55
|-41.98
|Tax
|--
|--
|6.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-22.80
|-25.55
|-48.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-22.80
|-25.55
|-48.03
|Equity Share Capital
|124.93
|124.93
|124.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.82
|-2.05
|-3.84
|Diluted EPS
|-1.82
|-2.05
|-3.84
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.82
|-2.05
|-3.84
|Diluted EPS
|-1.82
|-2.05
|-3.84
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited