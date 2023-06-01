Prudential Sug Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.11 crore, down 66.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.11 crore in March 2023 down 66.73% from Rs. 51.42 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2023 up 41.57% from Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.72 crore in March 2023 up 40.98% from Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2022.

Prudential Sug EPS has increased to Rs. 0.34 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.26 in March 2022.