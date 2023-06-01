English
    Prudential Sug Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.11 crore, down 66.73% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prudential Sugar Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.11 crore in March 2023 down 66.73% from Rs. 51.42 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2023 up 41.57% from Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.72 crore in March 2023 up 40.98% from Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2022.

    Prudential Sug EPS has increased to Rs. 0.34 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.26 in March 2022.

    Prudential Sugar Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.1131.1351.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.1131.1351.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods17.1130.9950.55
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.100.120.14
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.250.130.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.35-0.110.58
    Other Income3.070.360.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.720.251.22
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.720.251.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.720.251.22
    Tax0.480.070.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.240.180.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.240.180.88
    Equity Share Capital32.3333.2033.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.340.050.26
    Diluted EPS0.340.050.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.340.050.26
    Diluted EPS0.340.050.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

