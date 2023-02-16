Prudential Sug Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.13 crore, up 1628.34% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prudential Sugar Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 31.13 crore in December 2022 up 1628.34% from Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 up 89.69% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 up 92.31% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.
Prudential Sug EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2021.
|
|Prudential Sugar Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|31.13
|6.79
|1.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|31.13
|6.79
|1.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|30.99
|6.42
|1.80
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.12
|0.10
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.13
|0.14
|0.42
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|0.12
|-0.50
|Other Income
|0.36
|0.36
|0.63
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.25
|0.48
|0.13
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.25
|0.48
|0.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.25
|0.48
|0.13
|Tax
|0.07
|0.13
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.18
|0.35
|0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.18
|0.35
|0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|33.20
|33.20
|33.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.05
|0.11
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|0.05
|0.11
|0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.05
|0.11
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|0.05
|0.11
|0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited