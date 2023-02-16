Prudential Sug Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.13 crore, up 1628.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.13 crore in December 2022 up 1628.34% from Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 up 89.69% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 up 92.31% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.