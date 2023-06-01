Prudential Sug Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.11 crore, down 66.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prudential Sugar Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.11 crore in March 2023 down 66.73% from Rs. 51.42 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2023 down 59.27% from Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2023 down 59.54% from Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2022.
Prudential Sug EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.38 in March 2022.
|Prudential Sugar Corporation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.11
|31.13
|51.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.11
|31.13
|51.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|17.11
|30.99
|50.55
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.24
|0.17
|0.20
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.48
|0.17
|0.24
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.72
|-0.21
|0.44
|Other Income
|2.43
|1.79
|1.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.70
|1.58
|1.73
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.70
|1.58
|1.73
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.70
|1.58
|1.73
|Tax
|0.19
|0.44
|0.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.51
|1.14
|1.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.51
|1.14
|1.25
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.51
|1.14
|1.25
|Equity Share Capital
|32.33
|33.20
|33.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.16
|0.34
|0.38
|Diluted EPS
|0.16
|0.34
|0.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.16
|0.34
|0.38
|Diluted EPS
|0.16
|0.34
|0.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited