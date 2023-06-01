Prudential Sug Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.11 crore, down 66.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.11 crore in March 2023 down 66.73% from Rs. 51.42 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2023 down 59.27% from Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2023 down 59.54% from Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2022.

Prudential Sug EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.38 in March 2022.