Prudential Sug Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.18 crore, down 72.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.18 crore in June 2023 down 72.01% from Rs. 25.67 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.67 crore in June 2023 up 14.76% from Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.32 crore in June 2023 up 14.85% from Rs. 2.02 crore in June 2022.

Prudential Sug EPS has increased to Rs. 0.52 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.44 in June 2022.