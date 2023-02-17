Prudential Sug Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.13 crore, up 1628.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.13 crore in December 2022 up 1628.34% from Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2022 up 289.71% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2022 up 285.37% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021.