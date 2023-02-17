Prudential Sug Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.13 crore, up 1628.34% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prudential Sugar Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 31.13 crore in December 2022 up 1628.34% from Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2022 up 289.71% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2022 up 285.37% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021.
Prudential Sug EPS has increased to Rs. 0.34 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2021.
|Prudential Sugar Corporation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|31.13
|6.79
|1.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|31.13
|6.79
|1.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|30.99
|6.42
|1.80
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.17
|0.16
|0.12
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.17
|0.20
|0.47
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.21
|0.01
|-0.58
|Other Income
|1.79
|2.25
|0.99
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.58
|2.26
|0.41
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.58
|2.26
|0.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.58
|2.26
|0.41
|Tax
|0.44
|0.63
|0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.14
|1.63
|0.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.14
|1.63
|0.29
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.14
|1.63
|0.29
|Equity Share Capital
|33.20
|33.20
|33.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.34
|0.49
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|0.34
|0.49
|0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.34
|0.49
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|0.34
|0.49
|0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
