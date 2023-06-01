Prudent Sugar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.11 crore, down 66.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prudent Sugar Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.11 crore in March 2023 down 66.73% from Rs. 51.42 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2023 up 41.57% from Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.72 crore in March 2023 up 40.98% from Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2022.
Prudent Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 0.34 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.26 in March 2022.
|Prudent Sugar Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.11
|31.13
|51.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.11
|31.13
|51.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|17.11
|30.99
|50.55
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.10
|0.12
|0.14
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.25
|0.13
|0.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.35
|-0.11
|0.58
|Other Income
|3.07
|0.36
|0.64
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.72
|0.25
|1.22
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.72
|0.25
|1.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.72
|0.25
|1.22
|Tax
|0.48
|0.07
|0.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.24
|0.18
|0.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.24
|0.18
|0.88
|Equity Share Capital
|32.33
|33.20
|33.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.34
|0.05
|0.26
|Diluted EPS
|0.34
|0.05
|0.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.34
|0.05
|0.26
|Diluted EPS
|0.34
|0.05
|0.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited