Prudent Sugar Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.18 crore, down 72.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.18 crore in June 2023 down 72.01% from Rs. 25.67 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2023 down 3.04% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.27 crore in June 2023 down 3.05% from Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2022.

Prudent Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.29 in June 2022.