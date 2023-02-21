 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Prudent Sugar Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.13 crore, up 1628.34% Y-o-Y

Feb 21, 2023 / 10:30 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prudent Sugar Corporation are:Net Sales at Rs 31.13 crore in December 2022 up 1628.34% from Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2022 up 289.71% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2022 up 285.37% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021.
Prudent Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 0.34 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2021.
Prudent Sugar Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations31.136.791.80
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations31.136.791.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods30.996.421.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.170.160.12
Depreciation0.000.000.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.170.200.47
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.210.01-0.58
Other Income1.792.250.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.582.260.41
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.582.260.41
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.582.260.41
Tax0.440.630.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.141.630.29
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.141.630.29
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.141.630.29
Equity Share Capital33.2033.2033.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.340.490.09
Diluted EPS0.340.490.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.340.490.09
Diluted EPS0.340.490.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 21, 2023 10:22 am