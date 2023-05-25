Prudent Corporate Advisory Q4 net up 81.5%, revenue up 36.6%

In Q4FY23, the average AUM reached Rs. 56,242 crores, up 15.7 percent YoY.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Financial products distributor Prudent Corporate Advisory Services reported a 36.6 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenues to Rs 177 crore and an 81.5 percent rise in net profit to Rs 41.2 crore.

For FY24, revenue was up 35.6 percent to Rs 611.3 crores and net profit up 45.2 percent to Rs 1,16.7 crore.

The revenue growth in Q4FY23 was primarily driven by a 33 percent increase in the yearly average assets under management (AUM) in the mutual fund vertical, coupled with a near doubling of revenue from the insurance vertical. Inflows through Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) were robust, with the company ending the year with a monthly SIP flow of Rs 517 crore.

Operating profits witnessed a 51 percent YoY growth, resulting from the advantages of operating leverage and a larger share of insurance in the overall revenue composition. Cash flow from operations exceeded Rs 100 crore.

In Q4FY23, the average AUM reached Rs 56,242 crores, up 15.7 percent YoY. For FY23, the average AUM amounted to Rs. 52,865 crores, up 32.7 percent YoY.

Follow our live blog for all the market action

"Annualising the monthly SIP flow as of March-23 of Rs 517 crore, we expect gross flows from SIPs to exceed Rs 6,200 crore in FY24, which is 11 percent of the FY23 closing AUM,” Sanjay Shah, Managing Director, Prudent, said in the company’s earnings release.

“So, we are confident of generating 11 percent growth from net sales and expect the balance 10 percent to accrue from marked to market (M2M), enabling us to grow at an annualized rate of 20 percent over the longer run. This will help us reach the Rs 1 trillion AUM mark in the next three-four years,” Shah said.

At 12.22 pm, the stock was trading at Rs 957.05 on the NSE, up 9.05 percent.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.