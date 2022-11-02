Prudent Advisor Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 127.77 crore, up 39.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 127.77 crore in September 2022 up 39.72% from Rs. 91.44 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.56 crore in September 2022 up 26.34% from Rs. 14.69 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.60 crore in September 2022 up 43.73% from Rs. 21.29 crore in September 2021.

Prudent Advisor EPS has increased to Rs. 4.48 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.55 in September 2021.

Prudent Advisor shares closed at 700.20 on November 01, 2022 (NSE)