    Prudent Advisor Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 127.77 crore, up 39.72% Y-o-Y

    November 02, 2022 / 03:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prudent Corporate Advisory Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 127.77 crore in September 2022 up 39.72% from Rs. 91.44 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.56 crore in September 2022 up 26.34% from Rs. 14.69 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.60 crore in September 2022 up 43.73% from Rs. 21.29 crore in September 2021.

    Prudent Advisor EPS has increased to Rs. 4.48 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.55 in September 2021.

    Prudent Advisor shares closed at 700.20 on November 01, 2022 (NSE)

    Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations127.77115.3091.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations127.77115.3091.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.3315.0212.74
    Depreciation5.485.271.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses82.5073.8360.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.4521.1916.83
    Other Income0.670.082.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.1221.2719.68
    Interest0.260.26-0.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.8621.0119.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax24.8621.0119.84
    Tax6.305.425.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.5615.5914.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.5615.5914.69
    Equity Share Capital20.7020.7020.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.483.773.55
    Diluted EPS4.483.77--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.483.773.55
    Diluted EPS4.483.77--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 2, 2022 03:11 pm