Prudent Advisor Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 137.21 crore, up 23.34% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 137.21 137.96 111.24 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 137.21 137.96 111.24 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 16.21 15.76 15.26 Depreciation 5.59 5.65 4.22 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 90.97 90.52 71.67 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.43 26.03 20.08 Other Income 2.32 1.67 0.71 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.76 27.71 20.79 Interest 0.30 0.40 0.50 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.46 27.30 20.29 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 26.46 27.30 20.29 Tax 6.62 7.14 4.45 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.84 20.16 15.83 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.84 20.16 15.83 Equity Share Capital 20.70 20.70 20.70 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.79 4.87 3.83 Diluted EPS 4.79 4.87 3.83 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.79 4.87 3.82 Diluted EPS 4.79 4.87 3.83 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited