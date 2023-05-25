English
    Prudent Advisor Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 137.21 crore, up 23.34% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prudent Corporate Advisory Services are:Net Sales at Rs 137.21 crore in March 2023 up 23.34% from Rs. 111.24 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.84 crore in March 2023 up 25.3% from Rs. 15.83 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.35 crore in March 2023 up 29.35% from Rs. 25.01 crore in March 2022.
    Prudent Advisor EPS has increased to Rs. 4.79 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.83 in March 2022.Prudent Advisor shares closed at 877.65 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.38% returns over the last 6 months and 68.24% over the last 12 months.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations137.21137.96111.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations137.21137.96111.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.2115.7615.26
    Depreciation5.595.654.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses90.9790.5271.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.4326.0320.08
    Other Income2.321.670.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.7627.7120.79
    Interest0.300.400.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.4627.3020.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax26.4627.3020.29
    Tax6.627.144.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.8420.1615.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.8420.1615.83
    Equity Share Capital20.7020.7020.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.794.873.83
    Diluted EPS4.794.873.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.794.873.82
    Diluted EPS4.794.873.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

