Prudent Advisor Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 137.21 crore, up 23.34% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prudent Corporate Advisory Services are:Net Sales at Rs 137.21 crore in March 2023 up 23.34% from Rs. 111.24 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.84 crore in March 2023 up 25.3% from Rs. 15.83 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.35 crore in March 2023 up 29.35% from Rs. 25.01 crore in March 2022.
Prudent Advisor EPS has increased to Rs. 4.79 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.83 in March 2022.
|Prudent Advisor shares closed at 877.65 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.38% returns over the last 6 months and 68.24% over the last 12 months.
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|137.21
|137.96
|111.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|137.21
|137.96
|111.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.21
|15.76
|15.26
|Depreciation
|5.59
|5.65
|4.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|90.97
|90.52
|71.67
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|24.43
|26.03
|20.08
|Other Income
|2.32
|1.67
|0.71
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26.76
|27.71
|20.79
|Interest
|0.30
|0.40
|0.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|26.46
|27.30
|20.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|26.46
|27.30
|20.29
|Tax
|6.62
|7.14
|4.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|19.84
|20.16
|15.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|19.84
|20.16
|15.83
|Equity Share Capital
|20.70
|20.70
|20.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.79
|4.87
|3.83
|Diluted EPS
|4.79
|4.87
|3.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.79
|4.87
|3.82
|Diluted EPS
|4.79
|4.87
|3.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
