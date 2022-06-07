English
    Prudent Advisor Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.24 crore, up 54.61% Y-o-Y

    June 07, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prudent Corporate Advisory Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 111.24 crore in March 2022 up 54.61% from Rs. 71.95 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.83 crore in March 2022 up 35.21% from Rs. 11.71 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.01 crore in March 2022 up 42.18% from Rs. 17.59 crore in March 2021.

    Prudent Advisor EPS has increased to Rs. 3.83 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.83 in March 2021.

    Prudent Advisor shares closed at 544.40 on June 06, 2022 (NSE)

    Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations111.24110.79
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations111.24110.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----
    Purchase of Traded Goods----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost15.2613.42
    Depreciation4.224.38
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses71.6769.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.0823.03
    Other Income0.710.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.7923.94
    Interest0.501.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.2922.52
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax20.2922.52
    Tax4.455.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.8316.66
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.8316.66
    Equity Share Capital20.7020.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.834.03
    Diluted EPS3.834.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.824.02
    Diluted EPS3.834.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 7, 2022 10:00 am
