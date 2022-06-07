Prudent Advisor Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.24 crore, up 54.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.24 crore in March 2022 up 54.61% from Rs. 71.95 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.83 crore in March 2022 up 35.21% from Rs. 11.71 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.01 crore in March 2022 up 42.18% from Rs. 17.59 crore in March 2021.

Prudent Advisor EPS has increased to Rs. 3.83 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.83 in March 2021.

Prudent Advisor shares closed at 544.40 on June 06, 2022 (NSE)