Prudent Advisor Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 144.14 crore, up 25.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 144.14 crore in June 2023 up 25.01% from Rs. 115.30 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.06 crore in June 2023 up 47.9% from Rs. 15.59 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.57 crore in June 2023 up 37.79% from Rs. 26.54 crore in June 2022.

Prudent Advisor EPS has increased to Rs. 5.57 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.77 in June 2022.

Prudent Advisor shares closed at 1,120.45 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.60% returns over the last 6 months and 126.31% over the last 12 months.