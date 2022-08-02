Prudent Advisor Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.30 crore, up 49.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 115.30 crore in June 2022 up 49.15% from Rs. 77.31 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.59 crore in June 2022 up 35.75% from Rs. 11.49 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.54 crore in June 2022 up 53.23% from Rs. 17.32 crore in June 2021.

Prudent Advisor EPS has increased to Rs. 3.77 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.77 in June 2021.

Prudent Advisor shares closed at 549.20 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)