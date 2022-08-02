 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Prudent Advisor Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.30 crore, up 49.15% Y-o-Y

Aug 02, 2022 / 11:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prudent Corporate Advisory Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 115.30 crore in June 2022 up 49.15% from Rs. 77.31 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.59 crore in June 2022 up 35.75% from Rs. 11.49 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.54 crore in June 2022 up 53.23% from Rs. 17.32 crore in June 2021.

Prudent Advisor EPS has increased to Rs. 3.77 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.77 in June 2021.

Prudent Advisor shares closed at 549.20 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 115.30 111.24 77.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 115.30 111.24 77.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.02 15.26 12.21
Depreciation 5.27 4.22 1.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 73.83 71.67 49.92
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.19 20.08 13.62
Other Income 0.08 0.71 2.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.27 20.79 15.76
Interest 0.26 0.50 0.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.01 20.29 15.55
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 21.01 20.29 15.55
Tax 5.42 4.45 4.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.59 15.83 11.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.59 15.83 11.49
Equity Share Capital 20.70 20.70 20.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.77 3.83 2.77
Diluted EPS 3.77 3.83 2.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.77 3.82 2.77
Diluted EPS 3.77 3.83 2.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 2, 2022 11:11 am
