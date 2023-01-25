Prudent Advisor Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 137.96 crore, up 24.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 137.96 crore in December 2022 up 24.52% from Rs. 110.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.16 crore in December 2022 up 21.04% from Rs. 16.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.36 crore in December 2022 up 17.8% from Rs. 28.32 crore in December 2021.