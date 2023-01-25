English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Prudent Advisor Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 137.96 crore, up 24.52% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prudent Corporate Advisory Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 137.96 crore in December 2022 up 24.52% from Rs. 110.79 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.16 crore in December 2022 up 21.04% from Rs. 16.66 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.36 crore in December 2022 up 17.8% from Rs. 28.32 crore in December 2021.

    Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations137.96127.77110.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations137.96127.77110.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.7615.3313.42
    Depreciation5.655.484.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses90.5282.5069.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.0324.4523.03
    Other Income1.670.670.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.7125.1223.94
    Interest0.400.261.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.3024.8622.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax27.3024.8622.52
    Tax7.146.305.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.1618.5616.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.1618.5616.66
    Equity Share Capital20.7020.7020.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.874.484.03
    Diluted EPS4.874.484.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.874.484.02
    Diluted EPS4.874.484.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited