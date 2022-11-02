 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Prudent Advisor Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 147.59 crore, up 39.68% Y-o-Y

Nov 02, 2022 / 03:30 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prudent Corporate Advisory Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 147.59 crore in September 2022 up 39.68% from Rs. 105.66 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.60 crore in September 2022 up 39.23% from Rs. 19.82 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.43 crore in September 2022 up 52.01% from Rs. 28.57 crore in September 2021.

Prudent Advisor EPS has increased to Rs. 6.67 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.73 in September 2021.

Prudent Advisor shares closed at 700.20 on November 01, 2022 (NSE)

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 147.59 128.42 105.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 147.59 128.42 105.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.59 19.20 16.14
Depreciation 5.98 5.75 1.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -2.04 0.00 0.01
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 86.81 77.08 64.16
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.24 26.39 23.38
Other Income 1.21 0.23 3.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.45 26.62 26.59
Interest 0.46 0.51 -0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 36.99 26.11 26.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 36.99 26.11 26.63
Tax 9.39 6.74 6.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.60 19.37 19.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.60 19.37 19.82
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 27.60 19.37 19.82
Equity Share Capital 20.70 20.70 20.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.67 4.68 4.73
Diluted EPS 6.67 4.68 4.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.67 4.68 4.79
Diluted EPS 6.67 4.68 4.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 2, 2022 03:22 pm
