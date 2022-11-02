English
    Prudent Advisor Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 147.59 crore, up 39.68% Y-o-Y

    November 02, 2022 / 03:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prudent Corporate Advisory Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 147.59 crore in September 2022 up 39.68% from Rs. 105.66 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.60 crore in September 2022 up 39.23% from Rs. 19.82 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.43 crore in September 2022 up 52.01% from Rs. 28.57 crore in September 2021.

    Prudent Advisor EPS has increased to Rs. 6.67 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.73 in September 2021.

    Prudent Advisor shares closed at 700.20 on November 01, 2022 (NSE)

    Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations147.59128.42105.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations147.59128.42105.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.5919.2016.14
    Depreciation5.985.751.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-2.040.000.01
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses86.8177.0864.16
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.2426.3923.38
    Other Income1.210.233.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.4526.6226.59
    Interest0.460.51-0.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.9926.1126.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax36.9926.1126.63
    Tax9.396.746.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.6019.3719.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.6019.3719.82
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates27.6019.3719.82
    Equity Share Capital20.7020.7020.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.674.684.73
    Diluted EPS6.674.684.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.674.684.79
    Diluted EPS6.674.684.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
