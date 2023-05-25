Prudent Advisor Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 176.97 crore, up 36.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 176.97 crore in March 2023 up 36.62% from Rs. 129.53 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.23 crore in March 2023 up 81.54% from Rs. 22.71 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.93 crore in March 2023 up 77.91% from Rs. 34.81 crore in March 2022.

Prudent Advisor EPS has increased to Rs. 9.96 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.49 in March 2022.

Prudent Advisor shares closed at 877.65 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.38% returns over the last 6 months and 68.24% over the last 12 months.