    Prudent Advisor Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 176.97 crore, up 36.62% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 02:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prudent Corporate Advisory Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 176.97 crore in March 2023 up 36.62% from Rs. 129.53 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.23 crore in March 2023 up 81.54% from Rs. 22.71 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.93 crore in March 2023 up 77.91% from Rs. 34.81 crore in March 2022.

    Prudent Advisor EPS has increased to Rs. 9.96 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.49 in March 2022.

    Prudent Advisor shares closed at 877.65 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.38% returns over the last 6 months and 68.24% over the last 12 months.

    Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations176.97158.35129.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations176.97158.35129.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.7520.7420.96
    Depreciation6.136.174.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.000.00-0.04
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses95.7195.1074.83
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.3736.3429.08
    Other Income3.432.671.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax55.8039.0130.11
    Interest0.510.590.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax55.2938.4329.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax55.2938.4329.42
    Tax14.069.946.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities41.2328.4922.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period41.2328.4922.71
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates41.2328.4922.71
    Equity Share Capital20.7020.7020.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.966.895.49
    Diluted EPS9.966.895.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.966.895.48
    Diluted EPS9.966.895.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

