Prudent Advisor Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 129.53 crore, up 48.09% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:38 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prudent Corporate Advisory Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 129.53 crore in March 2022 up 48.09% from Rs. 87.47 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.71 crore in March 2022 up 24.76% from Rs. 18.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.81 crore in March 2022 up 30.77% from Rs. 26.62 crore in March 2021.

Prudent Advisor EPS has increased to Rs. 5.49 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.40 in March 2021.

Prudent Advisor shares closed at 576.90 on June 01, 2022 (NSE)

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 129.53 125.75
Other Operating Income -- --
Total Income From Operations 129.53 125.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- --
Power & Fuel -- --
Employees Cost 20.96 16.80
Depreciation 4.70 4.80
Excise Duty -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- --
R & D Expenses -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -0.04 -0.02
Exp. Capitalised -- --
Other Expenses 74.83 73.66
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.08 30.52
Other Income 1.04 1.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.11 31.67
Interest 0.70 1.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 29.42 30.10
Exceptional Items -- --
P/L Before Tax 29.42 30.10
Tax 6.71 7.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.71 22.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.71 22.29
Minority Interest -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 22.71 22.29
Equity Share Capital 20.70 20.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.49 5.39
Diluted EPS 5.49 5.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.48 5.38
Diluted EPS 5.49 5.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- --
Share Holding (%) -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:22 pm
