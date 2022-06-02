Prudent Advisor Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 129.53 crore, up 48.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 129.53 crore in March 2022 up 48.09% from Rs. 87.47 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.71 crore in March 2022 up 24.76% from Rs. 18.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.81 crore in March 2022 up 30.77% from Rs. 26.62 crore in March 2021.

Prudent Advisor EPS has increased to Rs. 5.49 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.40 in March 2021.

Prudent Advisor shares closed at 576.90 on June 01, 2022 (NSE)