English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Prudent Advisor Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 165.43 crore, up 28.82% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 11:03 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prudent Corporate Advisory Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 165.43 crore in June 2023 up 28.82% from Rs. 128.42 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.06 crore in June 2023 up 44.85% from Rs. 19.37 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.03 crore in June 2023 up 36.02% from Rs. 32.37 crore in June 2022.

    Prudent Advisor EPS has increased to Rs. 6.78 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.68 in June 2022.

    Prudent Advisor shares closed at 1,120.45 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.60% returns over the last 6 months and 126.31% over the last 12 months.

    Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations165.43176.97128.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations165.43176.97128.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.2522.7519.20
    Depreciation5.966.135.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.000.000.00
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses103.9995.7177.08
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.2252.3726.39
    Other Income4.853.430.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.0755.8026.62
    Interest0.460.510.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax37.6155.2926.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax37.6155.2926.11
    Tax9.5514.066.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities28.0641.2319.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period28.0641.2319.37
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates28.0641.2319.37
    Equity Share Capital20.7020.7020.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.789.964.68
    Diluted EPS6.789.964.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.789.964.68
    Diluted EPS6.789.964.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investment #Prudent Advisor #Prudent Corporate Advisory Services #Results
    first published: Jul 26, 2023 10:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!