Prudent Advisor Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 128.42 crore, up 43% Y-o-Y

Aug 02, 2022 / 11:21 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prudent Corporate Advisory Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 128.42 crore in June 2022 up 43% from Rs. 89.81 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.37 crore in June 2022 up 24.84% from Rs. 15.52 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.37 crore in June 2022 up 39.35% from Rs. 23.23 crore in June 2021.

Prudent Advisor EPS has increased to Rs. 4.68 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.75 in June 2021.

Prudent Advisor shares closed at 549.20 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 128.42 129.53 89.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 128.42 129.53 89.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.20 20.96 15.38
Depreciation 5.75 4.70 1.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.00 -0.04 -0.06
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 77.08 74.83 53.68
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.39 29.08 18.90
Other Income 0.23 1.04 2.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.62 30.11 21.32
Interest 0.51 0.70 0.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.11 29.42 20.96
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 26.11 29.42 20.96
Tax 6.74 6.71 5.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.37 22.71 15.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.37 22.71 15.52
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 19.37 22.71 15.52
Equity Share Capital 20.70 20.70 20.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.68 5.49 3.75
Diluted EPS 4.68 5.49 3.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.68 5.48 3.75
Diluted EPS 4.68 5.49 3.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investment #Prudent Advisor #Prudent Corporate Advisory Services #Results
first published: Aug 2, 2022 11:11 am
