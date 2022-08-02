Prudent Advisor Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 128.42 crore, up 43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 128.42 crore in June 2022 up 43% from Rs. 89.81 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.37 crore in June 2022 up 24.84% from Rs. 15.52 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.37 crore in June 2022 up 39.35% from Rs. 23.23 crore in June 2021.

Prudent Advisor EPS has increased to Rs. 4.68 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.75 in June 2021.

Prudent Advisor shares closed at 549.20 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)