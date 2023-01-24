Prudent Advisor Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.35 crore, up 25.92% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prudent Corporate Advisory Services are:Net Sales at Rs 158.35 crore in December 2022 up 25.92% from Rs. 125.75 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.49 crore in December 2022 up 27.82% from Rs. 22.29 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.18 crore in December 2022 up 23.88% from Rs. 36.47 crore in December 2021.
Prudent Advisor EPS has increased to Rs. 6.89 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.39 in December 2021.
|Prudent Advisor shares closed at 1,010.40 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 101.84% returns over the last 6 months
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|158.35
|147.59
|125.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|158.35
|147.59
|125.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.74
|20.59
|16.80
|Depreciation
|6.17
|5.98
|4.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.00
|-2.04
|-0.02
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|95.10
|86.81
|73.66
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|36.34
|36.24
|30.52
|Other Income
|2.67
|1.21
|1.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|39.01
|37.45
|31.67
|Interest
|0.59
|0.46
|1.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|38.43
|36.99
|30.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|38.43
|36.99
|30.10
|Tax
|9.94
|9.39
|7.81
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|28.49
|27.60
|22.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|28.49
|27.60
|22.29
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|28.49
|27.60
|22.29
|Equity Share Capital
|20.70
|20.70
|20.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.89
|6.67
|5.39
|Diluted EPS
|6.89
|6.67
|5.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.89
|6.67
|5.38
|Diluted EPS
|6.89
|6.67
|5.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited