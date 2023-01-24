 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Prudent Advisor Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.35 crore, up 25.92% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 05:54 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prudent Corporate Advisory Services are:Net Sales at Rs 158.35 crore in December 2022 up 25.92% from Rs. 125.75 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.49 crore in December 2022 up 27.82% from Rs. 22.29 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.18 crore in December 2022 up 23.88% from Rs. 36.47 crore in December 2021.
Prudent Advisor EPS has increased to Rs. 6.89 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.39 in December 2021. Prudent Advisor shares closed at 1,010.40 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 101.84% returns over the last 6 months
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations158.35147.59125.75
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations158.35147.59125.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost20.7420.5916.80
Depreciation6.175.984.80
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies0.00-2.04-0.02
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses95.1086.8173.66
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.3436.2430.52
Other Income2.671.211.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.0137.4531.67
Interest0.590.461.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.4336.9930.10
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax38.4336.9930.10
Tax9.949.397.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities28.4927.6022.29
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period28.4927.6022.29
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates28.4927.6022.29
Equity Share Capital20.7020.7020.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.896.675.39
Diluted EPS6.896.675.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.896.675.38
Diluted EPS6.896.675.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

