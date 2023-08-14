Prozone Realty Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 53.56 crore, up 87.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.56 crore in June 2023 up 87.01% from Rs. 28.64 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.91 crore in June 2023 up 4550.68% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.06 crore in June 2023 up 50.15% from Rs. 20.02 crore in June 2022.

Prozone Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2022.

Prozone Realty shares closed at 26.90 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.56% returns over the last 6 months and 10.25% over the last 12 months.