    Prozone Realty Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 53.56 crore, up 87.01% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 01:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prozone Realty are:

    Net Sales at Rs 53.56 crore in June 2023 up 87.01% from Rs. 28.64 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.91 crore in June 2023 up 4550.68% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.06 crore in June 2023 up 50.15% from Rs. 20.02 crore in June 2022.

    Prozone Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2022.

    Prozone Realty shares closed at 26.90 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.56% returns over the last 6 months and 10.25% over the last 12 months.

    Prozone Realty
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations53.5655.6628.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations53.5655.6628.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.9311.248.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.7817.23-6.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.131.321.01
    Depreciation5.806.115.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.5311.6510.05
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.398.119.65
    Other Income11.8714.414.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.2622.5314.07
    Interest10.2411.079.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.0211.464.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.0211.464.12
    Tax1.085.720.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.945.743.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.945.743.24
    Minority Interest-4.14---3.04
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.10-0.040.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.915.700.19
    Equity Share Capital30.5230.5230.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.580.150.01
    Diluted EPS0.580.150.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.580.150.01
    Diluted EPS0.580.150.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 14, 2023 01:22 pm

