 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Prozone Intu Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.49 crore, up 9.51% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 07:21 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prozone Intu Properties are:

Net Sales at Rs 29.49 crore in March 2022 up 9.51% from Rs. 26.93 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.63 crore in March 2022 up 289.86% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.39 crore in March 2022 down 0.73% from Rs. 20.54 crore in March 2021.

Prozone Intu EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2021.

Prozone Intu shares closed at 23.25 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.74% returns over the last 6 months and -26.54% over the last 12 months.

Prozone Intu Properties
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 29.49 26.49 26.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 29.49 26.49 26.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.74 18.97 8.91
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.62 -15.50 -8.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.07 1.18 0.97
Depreciation 6.71 6.69 7.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.24 8.82 8.95
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.12 6.32 9.26
Other Income 6.57 4.04 3.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.68 10.35 12.79
Interest 9.93 10.06 10.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.76 0.29 2.46
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.76 0.29 2.46
Tax -1.30 0.30 -0.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.05 -0.01 3.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.05 -0.01 3.28
Minority Interest -3.39 -1.32 -4.14
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.03 0.00 0.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.63 -1.32 -0.86
Equity Share Capital 30.52 30.52 30.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.11 -0.09 0.06
Diluted EPS 0.11 -0.09 0.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.11 -0.09 0.06
Diluted EPS 0.11 -0.09 0.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Prozone Intu #Prozone Intu Properties #Results
first published: May 30, 2022 07:16 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.