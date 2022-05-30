English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Prozone Intu Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.49 crore, up 9.51% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2022 / 07:21 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prozone Intu Properties are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29.49 crore in March 2022 up 9.51% from Rs. 26.93 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.63 crore in March 2022 up 289.86% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.39 crore in March 2022 down 0.73% from Rs. 20.54 crore in March 2021.

    Prozone Intu EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2021.

    Close

    Prozone Intu shares closed at 23.25 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.74% returns over the last 6 months and -26.54% over the last 12 months.

    Prozone Intu Properties
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.4926.4926.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.4926.4926.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.7418.978.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.62-15.50-8.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.071.180.97
    Depreciation6.716.697.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.248.828.95
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.126.329.26
    Other Income6.574.043.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.6810.3512.79
    Interest9.9310.0610.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.760.292.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.760.292.46
    Tax-1.300.30-0.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.05-0.013.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.05-0.013.28
    Minority Interest-3.39-1.32-4.14
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.030.000.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.63-1.32-0.86
    Equity Share Capital30.5230.5230.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.11-0.090.06
    Diluted EPS0.11-0.090.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.11-0.090.06
    Diluted EPS0.11-0.090.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Prozone Intu #Prozone Intu Properties #Results
    first published: May 30, 2022 07:16 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.