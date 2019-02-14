Provestment Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 27.29 crore, up 5.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.29 crore in December 2018 up 5.45% from Rs. 25.88 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2018 up 25.21% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2018 up 42.42% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2017.

Provestment EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.28 in December 2017.

Provestment shares closed at 6.35 on February 07, 2019 (BSE)