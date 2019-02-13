Proseed India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore, up 313.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Proseed India are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore in December 2018 up 313.56% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2018 down 63.32% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2018 down 188.89% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2017.
Proseed India shares closed at 0.45 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.00% returns over the last 6 months and 28.57% over the last 12 months.
|
|Proseed India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.54
|1.07
|0.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.54
|1.07
|0.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.54
|1.07
|0.12
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.02
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.23
|0.04
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.28
|-0.06
|-0.14
|Other Income
|0.02
|--
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.26
|-0.06
|-0.09
|Interest
|0.13
|0.14
|0.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.38
|-0.20
|-0.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.38
|-0.20
|-0.24
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.38
|-0.20
|-0.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.38
|-0.20
|-0.24
|Equity Share Capital
|9.61
|9.61
|9.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited