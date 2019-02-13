Proseed India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore, up 313.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore in December 2018 up 313.56% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2018 down 63.32% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2018 down 188.89% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2017.

Proseed India shares closed at 0.45 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.00% returns over the last 6 months and 28.57% over the last 12 months.