Promoters' share pledge increases to 1.61%, pledged value reaches Rs 2.2 lakh crore

Moneycontrol News
Feb 16, 2023 / 04:32 PM IST

According to a study conducted by Kotak Institutional Equities, the percentage of shares pledged in companies listed on the BSE 500 Index increased to 1.61 percent of promoter holdings during the December quarter, up from 1.57 percent in the previous quarter.

The report also revealed that 87 companies within the BSE 500 had their promoters pledge a portion of their holdings during the December quarter.

Promoters of major Indian companies raised their share pledges in the December quarter, as equity markets experienced volatility due to global policy tightening in response to rising inflation.

The total value of shares pledged by promoters amounted to Rs 2.2 lakh crore during the December quarter, which represented roughly 0.83 percent of the BSE 500 Index's total market capitalisation.

