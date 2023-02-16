Promoters' share pledge increases to 1.61%, pledged value reaches Rs 2.2 lakh crore

The report also revealed that 87 companies within the BSE 500 had their promoters pledge a portion of their holdings during the December quarter.

Promoters of major Indian companies raised their share pledges in the December quarter, as equity markets experienced volatility due to global policy tightening in response to rising inflation.

According to a study conducted by Kotak Institutional Equities, the percentage of shares pledged in companies listed on the BSE 500 Index increased to 1.61 percent of promoter holdings during the December quarter, up from 1.57 percent in the previous quarter. The report also revealed that 87 companies within the BSE 500 had their promoters pledge a portion of their holdings during the December quarter.

The total value of shares pledged by promoters amounted to Rs 2.2 lakh crore during the December quarter, which represented roughly 0.83 percent of the BSE 500 Index's total market capitalisation.

ALSO READ: Taking Stock | Market ends marginally higher; mid, smallcaps shine

At the end of December, Max Financial Services and Thyrocare Technologies' promoters were the largest pledgers, with 93 percent and 92.9 percent respectively of their holdings committed. The total value of their pledged holdings is estimated to be around Rs 4,650 crore.

The promoters of Suzlon Energy pledged the third-highest number of shares at 80.8 percent, with GMR Airports coming in fourth at 67.2 percent and Sundaram Clayton in fifth at 63.5 percent. The estimated value of the pledged holdings of the Suzlon, GMR Airports, and Sundaram Clayton promoters were Rs 1,470 crore, Rs 9,490 crore, and Rs 4,790 crore, respectively.

During the quarter, the promoters of Llyod Metals, Happiest Minds, Wockhardt, Emami, Ajanta Pharma, and other companies increased their pledged holdings the most.

According to the report, the pledged holdings of the promoters in Motherson Sumi Wiring, Deepak Fertilisers, GMR Airports, Granules India, and 360 One declined the most. On the other hand, fresh promoter pledges were made by Llyod Metals and Happiest Minds. The promoters of Motherson Sumi Wiring released their entire pledge holdings during the quarter.