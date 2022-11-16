 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Promact Impex Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 140.76% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 12:09 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Promact Impex are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 140.76% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2022 up 4.26% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 150% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

Promact Impex shares closed at 3.86 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.98% returns over the last 6 months and 65.67% over the last 12 months.

Promact Impex
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.05 0.04 0.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.05 0.04 0.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.02 0.02
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.03 0.05 0.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.02 -0.05 -0.04
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 -0.04 -0.04
Interest 0.19 0.15 0.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.20 -0.19 -0.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.20 -0.19 -0.21
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.20 -0.19 -0.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.20 -0.19 -0.21
Equity Share Capital 6.51 6.51 6.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.30 -0.29 -0.32
Diluted EPS -0.30 -0.29 -0.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.30 -0.29 -0.32
Diluted EPS -0.30 -0.29 -0.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Promact Impex #Results
first published: Nov 16, 2022 11:44 am