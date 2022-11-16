Promact Impex Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 140.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 140.76% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2022 up 4.26% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 150% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

Promact Impex shares closed at 3.86 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.98% returns over the last 6 months and 65.67% over the last 12 months.