    Promact Impex Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 140.76% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 12:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Promact Impex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 140.76% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2022 up 4.26% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 150% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

    Promact Impex shares closed at 3.86 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.98% returns over the last 6 months and 65.67% over the last 12 months.

    Promact Impex
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.050.040.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.050.040.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.02
    Depreciation0.020.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.050.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.02-0.05-0.04
    Other Income0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.01-0.04-0.04
    Interest0.190.150.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.20-0.19-0.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.20-0.19-0.21
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.20-0.19-0.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.20-0.19-0.21
    Equity Share Capital6.516.516.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.30-0.29-0.32
    Diluted EPS-0.30-0.29-0.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.30-0.29-0.32
    Diluted EPS-0.30-0.29-0.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Promact Impex #Results
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 11:44 am