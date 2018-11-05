Promact Impex Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 20.47 crore, up 874.45% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 20.47 crore in September 2018 up 874.45% from Rs. 2.10 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2018 up 784.44% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2018 up 207.41% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2017.

Promact Impex EPS has increased to Rs. 0.84 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.09 in September 2017.

Promact Impex shares closed at 4.22 on November 02, 2018 (BSE) and has given 11.05% returns over the last 6 months and -12.63% over the last 12 months.