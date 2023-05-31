Promact Impex Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore, up 7830.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore in March 2023 up 7830.05% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2023 up 244.76% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2023 up 455.26% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022.

Promact Impex EPS has increased to Rs. 1.82 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.26 in March 2022.

Promact Impex shares closed at 2.88 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.58% returns over the last 6 months and -42.28% over the last 12 months.