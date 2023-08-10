Promact Impex Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, up 652.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in June 2023 up 652.21% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 114.12% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2023 up 1050% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

Promact Impex EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.29 in June 2022.

Promact Impex shares closed at 10.44 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 194.92% returns over the last 6 months and 190.81% over the last 12 months.