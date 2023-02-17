Promact Impex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 164.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 164.13% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 39.77% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 800% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.