Promact Impex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 164.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 164.13% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 39.77% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 800% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Promact Impex shares closed at 3.31 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.85% returns over the last 6 months and -30.02% over the last 12 months.