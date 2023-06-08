Profit to GDP ratio contracts for Nifty500 firms, listed corporates: Motilal Oswal

Sensex-Nifty-Markets

Motilal Oswal has said in its latest report that the corporate profit to GDP ratios for both the Nifty500 universe and listed India Inc have contracted slightly, reducing to 4.1 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively. The year-on-year decrease in the ratio was primarily driven by a negative contribution from global commodities, while the BFSI sector had a positive impact on the ratio.

Earlier in FY22, the ratio rebounded to reach a decade high of 4.3 percent and 4.5 percent, respectively.

Motilal Oswal's report said that the corporate profit to GDP ratio for the Nifty500 universe declined slightly by 0.2% in 2023. The decline was mainly attributed to a negative contribution from global commodities, particularly metals and oil & gas, which declined by 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively. However, the BFSI sector had a positive impact on the ratio, improving by 0.4%.

The Nifty 500 profit, which had shown little variation at Rs 4-5 trillion between 2014 and 2020, saw a significant surge in 2022 and 2023, reaching Rs 10.2 trillion and Rs 11.1 trillion, respectively. It is worth noting that the corporate profit Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.6 percent was considerably higher than the GDP CAGR of 9.8 percent between 2018 and 2023. Moreover, the corporate profit CAGR during 2020-23 was 34.3 percent, which was significantly higher than the GDP CAGR of 10.7 percent, the Motilal report added.

According to a report, PSU Corporate's profit to GDP ratio declined from 2.0 percent in 2008 to 0.5 percent in 2020. This can be attributed to the significant value shift from public to private sectors such as banking, telecom, and airlines. While sectors such as oil & gas and utilities underperformed on profit growth, compared to the underlying GDP growth, the ratio rebounded to 1.4 percent in 2023. Meanwhile, the private corporate sector's profit to GDP ratio improved from 0.8 percent in 2003 to 2.8 percent in 2008. However, the ratio contracted to 1.5 percent in 2020 before rebounding to 2.5 percent in 2023.

Rebound

The Motilal report further states that India's corporate profit to GDP ratio has rebounded to a decade high of 4.3 percent in FY2022, driven by a faster rate of 48 percent YoY growth in profit and expansion in the economy. The report expects the improvement in corporate profit to GDP to sustain going ahead, with the earnings expected to grow at 18 percent in FY23. The report also notes that India's earnings cycle has seen a turnaround after almost a decade, despite challenges such as rising interest rates, elevated crude oil prices, and liquidity tightening observed in the current adverse macroeconomic backdrop

"For Nifty-50, we are modeling 20 percent YoY profit growth for FY24E. We forecast FY24 earnings growth to be driven by BFSI, Oil & Gas, Metals and Automobiles – that are likely to contribute 82 percent to the incremental earnings of Nifty-50," Motilal report said.