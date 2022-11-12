Procter&Gamble Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 297.55 crore, up 9.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 297.55 crore in September 2022 up 9.07% from Rs. 272.80 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.66 crore in September 2022 up 14.97% from Rs. 55.37 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.24 crore in September 2022 up 16.19% from Rs. 81.11 crore in September 2021.

Procter&Gamble EPS has increased to Rs. 38.30 in September 2022 from Rs. 33.40 in September 2021.

Procter&Gamble shares closed at 4,232.90 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.55% returns over the last 6 months and -18.19% over the last 12 months.