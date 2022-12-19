 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Procter&Gamble Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 297.55 crore, up 9.07% Y-o-Y

Dec 19, 2022 / 10:16 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Procter & Gamble Health are:

Net Sales at Rs 297.55 crore in September 2022 up 9.07% from Rs. 272.80 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.66 crore in September 2022 up 14.97% from Rs. 55.37 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.24 crore in September 2022 up 16.19% from Rs. 81.11 crore in September 2021.

Procter&Gamble EPS has increased to Rs. 38.30 in September 2022 from Rs. 33.40 in September 2021.

Procter&Gamble shares closed at 4,118.10 on December 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.88% returns over the last 6 months and -21.81% over the last 12 months.

Procter & Gamble Health
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 297.55 295.89 272.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 297.55 295.89 272.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 80.22 72.47 92.99
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.16 4.99 6.51
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.11 11.14 -16.97
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 42.78 42.13 39.51
Depreciation 7.48 7.47 6.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- 0.73 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 77.46 105.39 72.69
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 83.34 51.57 71.17
Other Income 3.42 3.10 3.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 86.76 54.67 74.21
Interest 0.16 0.02 0.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 86.60 54.65 74.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 86.60 54.65 74.07
Tax 22.94 13.46 18.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 63.66 41.19 55.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 63.66 41.19 55.37
Equity Share Capital 16.60 16.60 16.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 38.30 24.80 33.40
Diluted EPS 38.30 24.80 33.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 38.30 24.80 33.40
Diluted EPS 38.30 24.80 33.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Dec 19, 2022 10:11 am