    Procter&Gamble Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 297.55 crore, up 9.07% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 12:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Procter & Gamble Health are:

    Net Sales at Rs 297.55 crore in September 2022 up 9.07% from Rs. 272.80 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.66 crore in September 2022 up 14.97% from Rs. 55.37 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.24 crore in September 2022 up 16.19% from Rs. 81.11 crore in September 2021.

    Procter&Gamble EPS has increased to Rs. 38.30 in September 2022 from Rs. 33.40 in September 2021.

    Procter&Gamble shares closed at 4,225.90 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.86% returns over the last 6 months and -17.87% over the last 12 months.

    Procter & Gamble Health
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations297.55295.89272.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations297.55295.89272.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials80.2272.4792.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.164.996.51
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.1111.14-16.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost42.7842.1339.51
    Depreciation7.487.476.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies--0.73--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses77.46105.3972.69
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax83.3451.5771.17
    Other Income3.423.103.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax86.7654.6774.21
    Interest0.160.020.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax86.6054.6574.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax86.6054.6574.07
    Tax22.9413.4618.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities63.6641.1955.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period63.6641.1955.37
    Equity Share Capital16.6016.6016.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS38.3024.8033.40
    Diluted EPS38.3024.8033.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS38.3024.8033.40
    Diluted EPS38.3024.8033.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:00 am