Procter&Gamble Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 297.55 crore, up 9.07% Y-o-Y
November 15, 2022 / 12:12 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Procter & Gamble Health are:
Net Sales at Rs 297.55 crore in September 2022 up 9.07% from Rs. 272.80 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.66 crore in September 2022 up 14.97% from Rs. 55.37 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.24 crore in September 2022 up 16.19% from Rs. 81.11 crore in September 2021.
Procter&Gamble EPS has increased to Rs. 38.30 in September 2022 from Rs. 33.40 in September 2021.
Procter&Gamble shares closed at 4,225.90 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.86% returns over the last 6 months and -17.87% over the last 12 months.
|Procter & Gamble Health
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|297.55
|295.89
|272.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|297.55
|295.89
|272.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|80.22
|72.47
|92.99
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.16
|4.99
|6.51
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.11
|11.14
|-16.97
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|42.78
|42.13
|39.51
|Depreciation
|7.48
|7.47
|6.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|0.73
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|77.46
|105.39
|72.69
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|83.34
|51.57
|71.17
|Other Income
|3.42
|3.10
|3.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|86.76
|54.67
|74.21
|Interest
|0.16
|0.02
|0.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|86.60
|54.65
|74.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|86.60
|54.65
|74.07
|Tax
|22.94
|13.46
|18.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|63.66
|41.19
|55.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|63.66
|41.19
|55.37
|Equity Share Capital
|16.60
|16.60
|16.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|38.30
|24.80
|33.40
|Diluted EPS
|38.30
|24.80
|33.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|38.30
|24.80
|33.40
|Diluted EPS
|38.30
|24.80
|33.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited