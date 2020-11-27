Procter&Gamble Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 263.97 crore, up 17.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Procter & Gamble Health are:
Net Sales at Rs 263.97 crore in September 2020 up 17.23% from Rs. 225.17 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.26 crore in September 2020 up 65.72% from Rs. 35.76 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.82 crore in September 2020 up 49.78% from Rs. 56.63 crore in September 2019.
Procter&Gamble EPS has increased to Rs. 35.70 in September 2020 from Rs. 21.54 in September 2019.
Procter&Gamble shares closed at 6,355.15 on November 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 60.27% returns over the last 6 months and 48.30% over the last 12 months.
|Procter & Gamble Health
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|263.97
|201.16
|225.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|263.97
|201.16
|225.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|93.05
|52.77
|63.82
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.16
|2.13
|7.83
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.25
|-3.52
|6.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|38.69
|35.57
|30.27
|Depreciation
|7.36
|8.05
|4.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|52.22
|61.11
|67.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|70.74
|45.04
|45.85
|Other Income
|6.72
|10.68
|6.72
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|77.46
|55.73
|52.58
|Interest
|0.24
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|77.22
|55.73
|52.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|77.22
|55.73
|52.58
|Tax
|17.96
|6.87
|16.82
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|59.26
|48.86
|35.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|59.26
|48.86
|35.76
|Equity Share Capital
|16.60
|16.60
|16.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|35.70
|29.40
|21.54
|Diluted EPS
|35.70
|29.40
|21.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|35.70
|29.40
|21.54
|Diluted EPS
|35.70
|29.40
|21.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 27, 2020 12:35 pm