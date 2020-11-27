Procter&Gamble Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 263.97 crore, up 17.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 263.97 crore in September 2020 up 17.23% from Rs. 225.17 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.26 crore in September 2020 up 65.72% from Rs. 35.76 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.82 crore in September 2020 up 49.78% from Rs. 56.63 crore in September 2019.

Procter&Gamble EPS has increased to Rs. 35.70 in September 2020 from Rs. 21.54 in September 2019.

Procter&Gamble shares closed at 6,355.15 on November 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 60.27% returns over the last 6 months and 48.30% over the last 12 months.