Procter&Gamble Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 320.92 crore, up 19.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 320.92 crore in March 2023 up 19.83% from Rs. 267.82 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.19 crore in March 2023 up 15.7% from Rs. 51.16 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.63 crore in March 2023 up 19% from Rs. 71.12 crore in March 2022.

Procter&Gamble EPS has increased to Rs. 35.70 in March 2023 from Rs. 30.82 in March 2022.

Procter&Gamble shares closed at 5,083.85 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.23% returns over the last 6 months and 16.05% over the last 12 months.