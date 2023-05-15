Procter&Gamble Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 320.92 crore, up 19.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Procter & Gamble Health are:
Net Sales at Rs 320.92 crore in March 2023 up 19.83% from Rs. 267.82 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.19 crore in March 2023 up 15.7% from Rs. 51.16 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.63 crore in March 2023 up 19% from Rs. 71.12 crore in March 2022.
Procter&Gamble EPS has increased to Rs. 35.70 in March 2023 from Rs. 30.82 in March 2022.
Procter&Gamble shares closed at 4,736.95 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.46% returns over the last 6 months and 8.89% over the last 12 months.
|Procter & Gamble Health
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|320.92
|309.97
|267.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|320.92
|309.97
|267.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|63.62
|101.08
|73.56
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|20.49
|7.73
|4.09
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|15.95
|-27.39
|3.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|60.73
|47.26
|45.05
|Depreciation
|5.89
|9.75
|6.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-2.13
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|82.60
|70.91
|73.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|73.77
|100.63
|62.65
|Other Income
|4.97
|4.54
|2.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|78.74
|105.17
|65.00
|Interest
|0.21
|0.23
|0.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|78.53
|104.94
|64.86
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|78.53
|104.94
|64.86
|Tax
|19.34
|28.14
|13.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|59.19
|76.80
|51.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|59.19
|76.80
|51.16
|Equity Share Capital
|16.60
|16.60
|16.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|35.70
|46.30
|30.82
|Diluted EPS
|35.70
|46.30
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|35.70
|46.30
|30.82
|Diluted EPS
|35.70
|46.30
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited