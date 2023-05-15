English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Procter&Gamble Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 320.92 crore, up 19.83% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 11:34 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Procter & Gamble Health are:

    Net Sales at Rs 320.92 crore in March 2023 up 19.83% from Rs. 267.82 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.19 crore in March 2023 up 15.7% from Rs. 51.16 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.63 crore in March 2023 up 19% from Rs. 71.12 crore in March 2022.

    Procter&Gamble EPS has increased to Rs. 35.70 in March 2023 from Rs. 30.82 in March 2022.

    Procter&Gamble shares closed at 4,736.95 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.46% returns over the last 6 months and 8.89% over the last 12 months.

    Procter & Gamble Health
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations320.92309.97267.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations320.92309.97267.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials63.62101.0873.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods20.497.734.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks15.95-27.393.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost60.7347.2645.05
    Depreciation5.899.756.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-2.13----
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses82.6070.9173.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.77100.6362.65
    Other Income4.974.542.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax78.74105.1765.00
    Interest0.210.230.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax78.53104.9464.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax78.53104.9464.86
    Tax19.3428.1413.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities59.1976.8051.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period59.1976.8051.16
    Equity Share Capital16.6016.6016.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS35.7046.3030.82
    Diluted EPS35.7046.30--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS35.7046.3030.82
    Diluted EPS35.7046.30--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Procter & Gamble Health #Procter&Gamble #Results
    first published: May 15, 2023 11:28 pm